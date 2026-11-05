Australian energy company Woodside Energy has announced plans to cut at least 500 jobs across its global operations. The decision is part of a plan to reduce annual costs by $550 million from 2028, ABC News reports.

The planned cuts amount to nearly 10% of the company’s workforce. It has not yet been specified exactly how many positions will be eliminated in Australia. About 80% of Woodside Energy employees are based in Australia, mainly in Western Australia.

Strategy for investors

The restructuring was presented as part of a broader strategy to increase returns for investors. Woodside Energy chief executive officer Liz Westcott named the Scarborough gas project as one of the projects expected to significantly strengthen the company’s financial performance for years to come.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The $17 billion Scarborough project is located in the Carnarvon Basin, about 375 kilometers off the coast of the Pilbara region in Western Australia. According to Westcott, it is 80% complete and is expected to ship its first liquefied natural gas cargo in a few weeks.

The company also identified the North West Shelf plant, whose operation was allowed to continue until 2070, as one of the key elements of its future plans. Woodside describes the Browse fields as a growth option and one of Australia’s largest undeveloped resources.

Reaction in Western Australia

Western Australia’s Deputy Premier and Treasurer Rita Saffioti expressed disappointment over the cuts and said she supported the gas sector as a transitional energy source for the state. Australian Greens representative Sophie McNeill said Woodside’s decision showed the decline of a company working with fossil fuels and opposed drilling near Scott Reef as part of the Browse project.

Read us on