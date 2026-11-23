Unfinished energy infrastructure protection facilities in the Kyiv region have not yet been transferred to the State Agency for Recovery.

Discussions are currently underway with the Kyiv Regional Military Administration regarding the transfer of these facilities.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Recovery Agency, before work can begin, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration must conduct an inventory of remaining materials, prepare reports on the current status of construction, and submit the necessary documentation. Only then will the agency be able to engage new contractors.

The completion rates for the various facilities range from 25% to 85%. Structures that are about 80% complete are expected to be finished within three weeks, while those that are only 20–25% complete will take approximately four months. The average construction time for protective structures at 110–150 kV substations is six months.

Fedorov declined to name those responsible for the construction delays, noting that he has his own understanding of the situation but does not consider it appropriate to comment on it publicly.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda.

Businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is implicated in the scandal surrounding the construction of defensive structures at energy facilities in the Kyiv region, has publicly responded for the first time to criticism regarding his luxurious apartment in Dnipro and a live crocodile in his terrarium. He explained the origin of his assets, denied any connection between his wealth and government contracts, and leveled accusations against the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and current Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Earlier, journalists managed to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turned out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal investigation—is registered to 73-year-old Natalia.

Social media users drew attention to photos of the son of businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is linked to an investigation into the possible embezzlement of public funds during the construction of protective structures for energy facilities.

After photos from the searches at businessman Vladislav Sokolov’s residence surfaced, social media users turned their attention to his personal life. Journalist Marina Danilyuk-Yarmolaeva published photos of a woman named Anzhelika Oleksandrivna, who is likely his partner and was shown enjoying a luxurious vacation in Bali and Mexico. After the story gained attention, she closed her accounts.

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