In Iran, the volume of oil in floating storage fell to 866,000 barrels by mid-October, OilPrice reports, citing data from analytics firm Kpler and The Wall Street Journal. The publication links the decline in stocks to the United States’ renewed blockade of Iranian ports.

Stock dynamics

According to the cited data, before the United States imposed the blockade in April, Iran had about 150 million barrels of oil in floating storage. By mid-June, this volume had declined to less than 50 million barrels.

In mid-June, the United States lifted the blockade following a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, OilPrice writes. In mid-July, the agreement collapsed, hostilities resumed, and the United States reimposed the blockade, after which stocks continued to decline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kpler’s assessments and Tehran’s response

Kpler’s head of crude analysis, Homayoun Falakshahi, told The Wall Street Journal that no oil remains for unloading in China. In his view, the United States may expect economic pressure to bring Iranian authorities back to negotiations on a nuclear deal or trigger domestic protests.

The head of Iran’s Central Bank rejected claims that the country was nearing economic collapse, stating that Iran’s economy is resilient. OilPrice also notes that Iran’s president and foreign minister expressed distrust of the United States this week, complicating the prospects for peace talks. According to Moody’s estimate, published earlier in October, the war with Iran cost U.S. households a total of $265 billion.

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