US oil inventories fell by 11.12 million barrels in a week — OilPrice

US crude oil inventories fell by 11.12 million barrels in the week ending October 9, according to an estimate by the American Petroleum Institute (API). OilPrice reports. A week earlier, API estimated that inventories had declined by 2.09 million barrels.

Commercial inventories and the strategic reserve

Over the past 26 weeks, commercial oil inventories, excluding the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), have declined by more than 51 million barrels. At the same time, according to API, US crude oil inventories are approximately in line with the level at the beginning of the year. The publication attributes this, in particular, to the previous release of oil from the strategic reserve.

During the week through October 9, no oil from the SPR was released to replenish commercial inventories. The reserve stood at 283 million barrels, which is 431 million barrels below its maximum capacity. By a common estimate, the operational minimum level of inventories in the SPR is between 250 million and 300 million barrels: below this level, difficulties may arise in efficiently pumping and processing oil.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production and petroleum product inventories

US oil production in the week ending October 2 rose to 13.979 million barrels per day from 13.955 million barrels per day a week earlier. This was 350,000 barrels per day higher than a year earlier.

Gasoline inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels in the week through October 7, while they had declined by 1.37 million barrels in the previous week. According to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration, before this reporting period, gasoline inventories were 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels after increasing by 461,000 barrels a week earlier. Before the reporting period, their level was 12% below the five-year average. Oil inventories in Cushing, the delivery point for WTI futures, rose by 1.823 million barrels after increasing by 866,000 barrels in the previous week.

Read us on