Zhytomyr Implements Strict Energy-Saving Measures Following Russian Attacks

In Zhytomyr, a maximum electricity conservation regime is being implemented due to damage to the power grid.

Residents are urged to limit their electricity use, especially during peak hours.

All electric public transportation in the city has been temporarily suspended, and street lighting has been switched to energy-saving mode.

Business owners are also being asked to turn off advertising signs, decorative facade lighting, and electronic screens.

In addition, due to power outages, traffic lights may operate erratically or not at all. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be especially careful on the roads.

Source: Zhytomyr City Council.

On the evening of November 3 and overnight into November 4, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and private homes in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 180,000 customers were left without power; repair work is ongoing.

Power went out across Zhytomyr following the Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

As a reminder, following the Russian strike in Zhytomyr on November 3, power was cut off, according to local Telegram channels. Residents are also reporting water supply disruptions.

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