The Trump administration has finalized a federal rule requiring pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to disclose to employers information about all types of compensation they receive. The new requirements will take effect on July 1, 2027, STAT News reports.

What data PBMs will disclose

PBMs, which manage prescription drug spending for employers and employees, will have to report to their clients payments and compensation from drug manufacturers, consulting firms and other entities. The information will include rebates from drug manufacturers, spread-pricing practices, and financial ties to brokers and consultants that may create conflicts of interest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expected scope of the rule

According to estimates by federal officials, the new rule will apply to more than 70 pharmacy benefit managers and 130,000 employers. Officials expect that the requirement will save more than $800 million annually through lower drug costs.

PBM representatives and lobbyists had previously warned that they could challenge the Trump administration's proposal in court.

Read us on