Shares of Danish biotechnology company Genmab have nearly doubled over the past three months following successful late-stage trial results for three cancer drugs. Last week, the company’s shares rose by 48%, including 29% in a single trading session after data on the experimental drug petosemtamab were released. CNBC reports.

Study results

On October 28, Genmab said that a combination of petosemtamab and Merck’s Keytruda reduced the risk of death by 50% compared with Keytruda alone in a Phase III study involving patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. The combination also significantly increased the treatment response rate, while no new safety signals were identified, according to Genmab.

Genmab CEO Jan van de Winkel called the results the beginning of a “completely new era” for the company. At the same time, he declined to predict whether the survival data would hold up once the full set of results matures, as it has not yet been published.

Days earlier, the company said that Rina-S, in a Phase III ovarian cancer study, reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 71% and the risk of death by 57% compared with chemotherapy. Another result concerned Epkinly, which Genmab is developing jointly with AbbVie: in combination with standard chemotherapy, it reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 51% in patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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Bet on proprietary drugs

Previously, a significant share of Genmab’s revenue came from royalties on drugs whose development it helped support, including Johnson & Johnson’s Darzalex and Novartis’s Kesimpta. According to van de Winkel, Johnson & Johnson expects Darzalex sales of between $16.5 billion and $16.9 billion this year, while Genmab receives royalties of up to 20%.

The company now seeks to retain a larger share of revenue from drugs it develops. Genmab fully owns petosemtamab and Rina-S: it obtained the first drug after acquiring Merus for $8 billion in 2025, and the second after buying ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in 2024. To finance the Merus deal, the company borrowed $5.5 billion.

Genmab is currently conducting 15 Phase III trials across its three leading drugs. The company is also expanding its commercial presence in Europe and the United States and plans for its drugs, in which it holds a controlling stake in the rights, to reach about 500,000 patients by the 2030s, up from fewer than 30,000 now.

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