Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said its experimental obesity drug CagriSema demonstrated an average 25% body weight loss among women over 68 weeks in a new post-study analysis of late-stage trial data. CNBC reports.

Analysis results

In an analysis of approximately 2,300 women with obesity or excess weight, CagriSema was associated with an average 25% weight reduction, compared with 3% in the placebo group. The calculation was made for a scenario in which all participants continued treatment without interruption.

Separately, the company analyzed data from around 1,900 women according to menopausal status. Over 68 weeks, weight loss was 26.7% among premenopausal women, 24.8% among perimenopausal women, and 23.1% among postmenopausal women. In the corresponding placebo groups, the figure was about 2%.

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Drug composition and previous data

CagriSema combines semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic — with cagrilintide, which affects the amylin pathway. Amylin is a hormone released by the pancreas together with insulin and helps regulate feelings of hunger and fullness.

According to Novo Nordisk, in both new analyses the drug was also associated with a reduction in abdominal fat, assessed by waist circumference. The company stressed that further work is needed to confirm hypotheses formed after the study.

Initial results from the phase three trial involving approximately 3,400 adults showed an average weight loss of 22.7% after 68 weeks, compared with 2.3% in the placebo group. Women accounted for about 67% of participants in that study.

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