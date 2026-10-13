In the United States, CVS Health has agreed to pay $315 million to settle lawsuits accusing it of unlawfully filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The Hill reports on the agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the pharmacy chain.

Lawsuit by a former employee

The agreement settles a lawsuit filed in 2019 by former CVS employee Hillary Eastright. She used a provision of the False Claims Act that allows private individuals to file lawsuits on behalf of the United States. The deal also covers a federal government lawsuit against CVS Health filed in 2024.

According to the plaintiffs, the pharmacy chain knowingly filled prescriptions for controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, invalid prescriptions, or prescriptions issued outside generally accepted professional practices. The lawsuits also alleged that CVS corporate performance metrics purportedly encouraged such actions in order to increase profits.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Additional safeguards

The agreement does not constitute an admission of guilt by CVS Health. At the same time, it provides for additional safeguards to ensure that opioids and other controlled substances are dispensed only when medically necessary. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said the measures, including proactive monitoring of opioid prescribing patterns, are intended to strengthen protections for patients and federal healthcare programs.

CVS Health said that it disagrees with the government's claims and that the settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing. The company noted that its more than 27,000 pharmacists are trained in the safe and appropriate use of medications, and that the chain has introduced programs to support their decisions.

Previously, CVS agreed to pay $4.9 billion to states and other political subdivisions following more than 3,000 individual lawsuits in 2022. Walgreens, Kroger, and Walmart have reached similar opioid lawsuit settlements in recent years.

Read us on