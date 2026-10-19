In Pakistan, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a new notification introducing stricter regulatory oversight of eight categories of common health products. As The Express Tribune reports, the decision is aimed at improving product quality and protecting public health.

Products under new oversight

According to the publication's sources, the products covered by the new approach include vitamins, dietary supplements, medicated soaps, shampoos and specialized milk for infants. The article lists only some of the categories covered by the notification.

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Manufacturing and sales requirements

Under the updated regulatory system, products covered by the notification will be subject to applicable registration, approval and quality-control requirements before being manufactured or sold in Pakistan.

The changes are intended to ensure that products making medical or therapeutic claims meet established quality standards.

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