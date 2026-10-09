In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy. The regimen is intended for adjuvant treatment after surgery for patients with stage III colon cancer whose tumors have deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR), News-Medical reports.

ATOMIC study data

The decision was based on the results of the phase III Alliance ATOMIC (A021502) study, sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute. The trial was conducted in partnership with Genentech, part of the Roche Group, and the German Arbeitsgemeinschaft Internistische Onkologie group.

From September 2017 to January 2023, 712 patients in the United States and Germany took part in the study. Researchers compared standard adjuvant chemotherapy with treatment that included atezolizumab.

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According to data published in The New England Journal of Medicine, adding immunotherapy reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 50%. After three years, 86.3% of patients in the combination-treatment group remained disease-free, compared with 76.2% in the chemotherapy-only group.

Who the new regimen is intended for

The study's primary endpoint was disease-free survival, while overall survival and safety were secondary measures. For patients with stage III colon cancer, the standard adjuvant treatment has long been a combination of fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin, including the FOLFOX regimen.

At the same time, dMMR tumors are less sensitive to fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, and the risk of disease recurrence remains. The ATOMIC results became the first demonstrated confirmation of the benefit of adjuvant immunotherapy at an early stage of dMMR colon cancer.

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