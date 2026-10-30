In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the strictest warnings — so-called black-box warnings — from three estrogen patches used during menopause. Previously, the labeling contained cautions about the risks of cardiovascular disease, breast cancer and dementia, The Guardian reports.

Decision made without advisers’ meeting

The regulator did not convene an advisory committee before making the decision and did not provide detailed data on its scientific rationale during a briefing. When asked by journalists, FDA representatives said they could provide evidence later.

This is not the first change to the labeling of menopause treatments: in February, the FDA removed similar warnings from six products. Reshma Ramachandran, a health services researcher at Yale School of Medicine, criticized the lack of transparency surrounding such decisions. According to her, the broad removal of warnings without clear justification may mislead patients and downplay potential harm, including for people with a history of hormone-sensitive cancer.

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Demand for patches has increased

Sarah Ibrahim, deputy director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the previous cautions described risks too broadly in some cases. According to her, updated data assess the benefit-risk balance differently for many healthy women under 60 who are within 10 years of the start of menopause.

After the labeling change in February, demand for estradiol patches rose significantly, and patients in many regions could not obtain their usual medications at pharmacies. Dorothy Fink, deputy director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, said production of estrogen patches had doubled over the past year, and the FDA is working with manufacturers to further increase supplies.

Estrogen patches are generally considered less risky than synthetic oral medications because the hormone enters the bloodstream while bypassing the liver. At the same time, studies indicate that the risks of patches increase at high doses. The FDA is also considering over-the-counter sales of vaginal estrogen products.

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