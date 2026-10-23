Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has agreed to pay $45 million to settle allegations that it paid illegal remuneration that allegedly influenced prescriptions for drugs covered by Texas Medicaid. STAT News reports.

Lawsuit by the state and a whistleblower

The state of Texas brought claims together with a whistleblower, who also filed a lawsuit against Gilead. The lawsuit alleged that the company paid another firm to employ registered nurses who recommended its drugs.

The same lawsuit also alleged that Gilead offered doctors free support services so that they would prescribe its medicines. According to the lawsuit, this resulted in the submission of false claims for payment to government programs.

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Cases involving marketing practices

The outlet notes that Gilead became the latest pharmaceutical company to reach an agreement with the state of Texas in a case involving marketing practices. Nearly ten years ago, Health Choice Advocates and some affiliated firms filed whistleblower lawsuits against several drug manufacturers.

They accused the companies of engaging third-party contractors that directed nurses — by phone or during visits to patients' homes — to ensure prescription renewals.

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