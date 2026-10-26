GSK expects approval of new lung cancer drug — STAT News

In Madrid, where a major oncology conference is underway, GSK expects that its new drug for treating lung cancer may be approved in the coming weeks. According to STAT News, this could become GSK’s sixth approved oncology drug.

Events of the week

Over the past week, one of GSK’s cancer drugs received approval for another type of tumor. The company also presented the first data from a global study of a next-generation chemotherapy agent, which STAT News described as promising.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another drug licensed by GSK was in the spotlight during the presidential session of a major oncology conference in Madrid. These reports concern an already approved treatment, the development of a new agent, and a drug licensed by the company.

Return to oncology

About ten years ago, GSK was not active in oncology. Now, as STAT News notes, the company’s return to this field is beginning to yield results.

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