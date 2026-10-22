Japan’s Ministry of Health said documents submitted by Kissei Pharmaceutical for approval of the vasculitis drug Tavneos may raise doubts about the reliability of the data. The ministry plans to decide by the end of the year on administrative measures that could include revoking the drug’s approval, The Japan Times reports.

Restrictions for new patients

The ministry reiterated its recommendation that medical institutions not begin Tavneos treatment for new patients. The drug is sold by Japan’s Kissei Pharmaceutical, which is headquartered in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture.

Tavneos entered the Japanese market in June 2022 after receiving ministry approval. Liver dysfunction is listed as a serious side effect in the drug’s instructions.

Fatal cases and the regulator’s assessment

In May, Kissei Pharmaceutical reported that 20 Tavneos users had died from liver dysfunction. It later emerged that one of those cases had been caused by another factor. The ministry also reported four additional fatal cases, bringing the total number of deaths from liver dysfunction to 23. In six cases, a causal relationship with the drug could not be ruled out.

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Japan approved Tavneos based on the results of a clinical trial conducted by the U.S. pharmaceutical company that developed the drug. U.S. and European regulators had raised concerns about the study’s methodology. European authorities revoked the drug’s approval in August, while U.S. authorities recommended its withdrawal.

After analyzing Kissei Pharmaceutical’s report, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency said the trial results may have reliability issues and were inappropriate to use as evidence of Tavneos’ effectiveness. The agency noted that safety measures introduced since May had had some effect, but liver dysfunction requires close attention. It also could not conclude that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks.

For patients already receiving Tavneos to treat severe officially designated incurable diseases, the ministry recommended that, as a general rule, therapy be discontinued or switched to alternative treatment.

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