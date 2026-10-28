Eli Lilly said its investigational drug retatrutide proved more effective than Novo Nordisk's Ozempic at reducing A1c levels and body weight in a large study involving people with diabetes. STAT News reports.

Reduction in A1c levels

In the head-to-head study, participants receiving the highest dose of retatrutide had a 2.2-percentage-point reduction in A1c levels after 80 weeks. In the group receiving Ozempic, the figure decreased by 1.8 percentage points.

A1c is an indicator of blood sugar levels. According to the company, the study results strengthen retatrutide's competitive position among drugs for people with diabetes.

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Difference in weight loss

Participants taking the highest dose of retatrutide lost 20.9% of their body weight. Among participants receiving Ozempic, the figure was 9.4%.

The reported weight-loss results are based on an analysis of participants who continued treatment, rather than all study participants. Retatrutide is currently an investigational Eli Lilly drug.

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