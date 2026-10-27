Pakistan to review drug pricing formula — Dawn

In Pakistan, the government has ordered a review of the existing drug pricing formula, stressing that medicine prices cannot be increased without justified reasons. The decision was made at a meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in Islamabad, chaired by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Dawn reports.

Cheema instructed officials to expedite the review of pending medicine pricing cases. The meeting was told that case-by-case assessments of such cases were nearly complete. Health Secretary Momin Agha, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Ubaidullah Malik and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Pricing mechanism

Officials said that DRAP is reviewing provisions of the existing formula that may hinder the determination of fair and accurate prices. The minister suggested that the regulator consider subscribing to specialized international databases on medicine prices in order to strengthen independent assessment and obtain more reliable benchmarks.

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According to Cheema, comparing prices with other countries may be useful, but independent verification mechanisms must be in place in the procedure. He also stressed that the new mechanism should be focused on people's needs while not creating unnecessary barriers for importers and pharmaceutical companies.

Vaccine and manufacturers' position

The meeting was informed about sufficient availability on the market of the trivalent influenza vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization. DRAP withdrew a case concerning this vaccine filed under the hardship procedure, as its prices are controlled on the international market.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association called for the industry to be involved in reviewing the formula. Its vice chairman, Usman Shaukat, said that medicine affordability must be combined with availability: if prices are frozen for a prolonged period, drug production may become unprofitable due to rising costs of active ingredients, packaging, energy, transportation and compliance with regulatory requirements. The association proposed including a clear mechanism in the new formula for periodic price adjustments linked to inflation and costs.

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