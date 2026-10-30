Indian regulators have ordered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, known as Sun Pharma, to stop the production, sale and distribution of ophthalmic drugs made at its facility in the state of Assam. The restrictions will remain in place until the regulator finds the company’s compliance report satisfactory, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Inspection of the Assam plant

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and the Assam State Drug Control Administration ordered production to be halted on August 20 after a joint inspection of the facility. Inspectors found deficiencies in the system intended to ensure the quality and safety of the drugs.

On August 10, regulators sent Sun Pharma a notice requiring it to explain the violations. Unsatisfied with the company’s response, they ordered it to stop the production, sale and distribution of all ophthalmic drugs from the site. According to Reuters, Sun Pharma has already submitted a compliance report, which the regulator is reviewing.

Recall of hundreds of batches

The regulators’ decision marked an escalation of measures after Sun Pharma voluntarily recalled about 11 brands of eye-care products in July. Documents reviewed by Reuters also state that regulators requested additional information regarding the recall of 332 batches of ophthalmic suspensions.

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The recalled products included Lotepred 1% eye drops in 5 ml bottles, Nepalact OD, Nepalact-Z, Brinzotim in 5 ml bottles and Depopred in 2 ml bottles. Such medicines are used to treat inflammation, infections and chronic eye conditions. Industry experts estimate that the recall may have involved hundreds of thousands of bottles.

Reports of infections

In June, the All India Ophthalmological Society issued a patient safety advisory warning that certain batches of Predmet drops may have been contaminated. The society’s secretary, Santosh Honavar, told Reuters that infections had been recorded in patients who used Predmet, while testing of sealed bottles found contamination. According to him, Sun Pharma also recalled these drops.

The ophthalmology segment accounts for about 3% of Sun Pharma’s domestic revenue, according to its annual report for 2025–2026. Earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suspended the company’s supplies from its plant in Halol, Gujarat, due to deficiencies in contamination control.

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