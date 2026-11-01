In Karachi, Pakistan, laboratory tests identified 15 pharmaceutical products deemed substandard and counterfeit; some were also classified as unregistered. The medicines were sampled by inspectors from pharmacies in the city’s southern and central districts, The Express Tribune reports.

Chemical analysis results

Sindh Province Drug Testing Laboratory Director Syed Adnan Rizvi said that the chemical composition of all sampled products did not match the information on their packaging. According to him, the products did not contain the declared active ingredients.

The inspected products included antibiotics, painkillers, eye and ear medicines, mouthwashes, and child care products. In particular, the list mentions Baby Eye Care, Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution, Total Care Mouthwash, Magic Lotion, Anti Plaque Mouthwash, Denziclor Mouthwash, Happy Tooth Kid Mouthwash, Babycare Ear Cream, and Vital Ear Cream.

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Materials sent to inspectors

The named products also included the antibiotics Velosef and Augmentin, the painkiller Nospa Forte, Mucaine syrup, and Brexin tablets. In a letter dated October 28, 2026, the laboratory classified the products as substandard, counterfeit, and partly unregistered under Pakistani medicines laws.

The document was forwarded to the provincial drug control inspector and the secretary of the Sindh Quality Control Board for further action. Rizvi warned that substandard medicines may fail to provide the necessary therapeutic effect and, in some cases, harm patients. He associated particular risks with antibiotics, in which the absence or insufficient amount of an active substance may leave infections without proper treatment.

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