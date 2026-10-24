Pakistan is experiencing a shortage of one insulin drug used by patients with type 1 diabetes. The National Assembly was told that the German manufacturer had suspended supplies while updating its product.

Supplies were interrupted in October

As The Express Tribune reports, lawmaker Syeda Amna Batool raised the issue of the drug shortage. The parliamentary secretary said there had been no shortage until June, while available stocks were sufficient through September. Supplies from Germany were interrupted in October, causing the current shortage.

According to the parliamentary secretary, supply disruptions were also recorded in Europe. He said the effects of the shortage are being felt not only in Pakistan but also in other countries in Asia, Australia and Europe.

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Patients are offered alternatives

The parliamentary secretary said alternative insulin drugs with the same dosage and mechanism of action are available in Pakistan. Patients can switch to them only on a doctor’s recommendation.

The National Assembly also noted that the authorities are trying to resolve the supply problem involving the German-made drug.

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