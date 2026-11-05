Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has registered four doses of Wegovy tablets — 1.5 mg, 4 mg, 9 mg and 25 mg — for weight management. This is the first GLP-1 receptor agonist medicine in tablet form approved in the country specifically for this purpose, ABC News Australia reports.

How the medicine works

Wegovy contains semaglutide, a substance that mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone, which is involved in regulating blood sugar levels, appetite and digestion. Semaglutide reduces feelings of hunger, increases feelings of fullness and slows the passage of food from the stomach.

The tablets are intended for adults with obesity or for people who are overweight and have weight-related comorbidities. They may also be prescribed to some patients with cardiovascular disease to reduce the risk of serious heart problems, including heart attack or stroke.

Differences from injections and cost

The tablet form must be taken daily on an empty stomach with a small amount of water, after which nothing except water may be eaten or drunk for 30 minutes. Injectable Wegovy is used once a week regardless of meals.

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In studies, the tablets resulted in a loss of about 14% of body weight over 64–68 weeks, while the injectable form resulted in about 15%. Both formats can cause similar gastrointestinal side effects, especially at the start of treatment: nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, indigestion and constipation.

Before the medicine becomes available for sale, the TGA must complete its review of packaging, manufacturing and the retail price. Manufacturer Novo Nordisk plans to make the tablets available in Australia by the end of the year. The official price has not yet been announced, but the cost of the tablets for patients may be similar to monthly expenses for injections — from 250 to 450 Australian dollars. Wegovy is not subsidised under Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for weight management.

The regulator approved the tablets as an addition to a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity. The report also notes that weight may return after therapy is stopped without lifestyle changes: in a follow-up study, participants regained approximately two-thirds of the weight they had lost within a year.

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