Whistleblower documents submitted to US financial regulators contain allegations that Merck, Eli Lilly, Novartis and AstraZeneca paid Russian intermediaries tens of millions of dollars in inflated bonuses for supplying cancer drugs to state hospitals in Russia. According to The Moscow Times, these payments may allegedly have been part of a corruption scheme that maintained high drug prices and restricted competition in the state healthcare system.

The documents claim that bonuses and discounts for Russian distributors ranged from 15% to 35%, while the international average rarely exceeds 10%. Details of the materials were published in a joint investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Russian outlet Proekt and the Swiss outlet Republik.

Keytruda contracts

According to the investigation, distributor R-Pharm received $360 million in state contracts to supply Merck's Keytruda drug. In 2020–2022, it won 2,400 out of nearly 5,000 tenders, with no competitors in 96% of procurements. As The Moscow Times notes, this allowed the company, which is linked to sanctioned oligarch Alexey Repik, to retain an effective monopoly on supplying Keytruda to state hospitals.

R-Pharm CEO Vasily Ignatiev denied any involvement by the company in improper payments or non-competitive practices. He called the commercial discounts lawful and stated that state auction procedures in Russia are transparent.

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Other suppliers

The documents also claim that Eli Lilly built a 34% bonus into sales of the anti-cancer drug Cyramza in 2022. A year earlier, Moscow's health department in the aggressor state of Russia concluded Cyramza contracts worth more than $5 million with distributor Pharmstandard. In most of these tenders, the company was the sole participant.

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso drug was supplied to Russian state hospitals at an official list price of at least $3,000 per package or higher. In 95% of state tenders in 2020–2023, there was only one participant. Distributor Pharmimex received $114.3 million out of nearly $129 million in contracts to supply another AstraZeneca drug, Koselugo, in 2022–2024 without competition.

AstraZeneca, Merck and Eli Lilly either declined to comment or did not respond to journalists' inquiries. The report also claims that Novartis allegedly identified examples of tender manipulation involving its Kisqali drug by Pharmimex and companies affiliated with it. A Novartis representative said the company conducted an internal review of the allegations without disclosing its results. The documents contain no direct bank records of transfers between distributors and officials, but their authors state that manufacturers may have knowingly ignored the possible use of their margins for bribes.

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