US tech stocks recover after sell-off — The Guardian

US technology stocks recovered on Tuesday after a brief sell-off that worried investors over companies’ spending on artificial intelligence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.83% by the close of trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%. This was reported by The Guardian.

Shares of chipmakers rise

Nvidia shares rose 2.3% after falling for four trading sessions. Shares in other chipmakers — Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Micron Technology — also increased on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%. This followed a 1.9% drop in Apple shares after the company issued a margin forecast that was worse than market expectations due to higher memory chip costs.

Nasdaq ended Monday in correction territory

The sell-off in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence and technology began last week. In October, the Nasdaq posted its biggest monthly decline since March 2025, and on Monday the index ended trading in correction territory — 10% below the record closing level reached on October 6.

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Investor sentiment was also supported by a slight decline in oil prices amid possible new talks with Iran and Russia. The price of Brent crude fell to $103 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with $117 at the end of October.

Elections were not a decisive factor

The US midterm elections held on Tuesday had no significant impact on Wall Street. At the same time, investors expected Democrats to win at least a majority in the House of Representatives and possibly additional seats in the Senate. In their view, this could strengthen regulation in the field of artificial intelligence.

Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 has risen 10%, the Nasdaq 9%, and the Dow Jones 7%. According to a CNBC analysis covering the period after midterm elections from 1980 to 2024, the stock market usually rose after elections ended, as uncertainty over their results decreased.

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