Asian stock indexes declined on Monday amid investor concerns over the substantial funding needs for artificial intelligence infrastructure ahead of a week of corporate earnings reports. At the same time, falling oil prices supported government bonds and U.S. stock futures, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Asian market performance

Japan's Nikkei index fell 2% after dropping 5.4% last week, when the technology sector suffered significant losses. South Korea's stock market lost 1.6%, while its decline over the previous week exceeded 14%. The broad MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.3%.

The PHLX semiconductor index fell 11.4% last week, marking its longest losing streak since 2008. Mai Bui, an economist at asset manager AMP, said investors have long been concerned whether AI revenues would be sufficient to offset significant initial investments. According to her, rising government bond yields and widening corporate credit spreads are increasing the cost of financing AI projects.

Oil, bonds and earnings

Brent crude futures fell 1.6% to $108.06 per barrel, while U.S. crude declined 0.7% to $100.70. Oil fell amid reports of possible exemptions from some sanctions against Russia, an aggressor state. Later, U.S. President Donald Trump said that no final decision had yet been made. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the president may need up to 60 days to assess the economic consequences of such a move.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iran reported that another tanker had hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid geopolitical tensions, the yield on 10-year U.S. bonds fell by 3 basis points to 5.0645%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.8%.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Meta, Lam Research, Texas Instruments, SpaceX and Tesla. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, five major companies developing AI could collectively increase capital expenditure to about $1.2 trillion next year. Netflix, Procter & Gamble, General Motors and GE Aerospace are also due to report.

European stock futures were declining due to political uncertainty in France: EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.4%, DAX futures lost 0.3%, while FTSE futures were almost unchanged. The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1212, while gold rose 0.4% to $4,181 per ounce.

Read us on