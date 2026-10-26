Bank of Japan may keep rate at 1.25% — Channel NewsAsia

In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan is expected by analysts to keep its key interest rate at 1.25% following a two-day meeting that will conclude on Friday. At the same time, the regulator may emphasize the risks of inflation exceeding its 2% target, leaving open the possibility of a rate hike as early as December.

Expectations for the regulator's decision

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the Bank of Japan is unlikely to give clear signals about the exact timing and pace of the next increases. The regulator aims to prevent excessive acceleration of inflation while avoiding market destabilization caused by premature monetary tightening.

In its quarterly report, which is due to be released after the meeting, the central bank may slightly raise its inflation forecast for the next fiscal year. Reuters sources also expect the Bank of Japan to indicate that core inflation has approximately reached the 2% target.

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Further rate trajectory

Following rate increases in June and September, the Bank of Japan is considering lending conditions and the dynamics of bank lending, according to the agency. Despite the policy tightening already carried out, financial conditions in the country remain loose.

The current 1.25% rate falls within the neutral range of 1.1% to 2.5% estimated by Bank of Japan staff. A neutral rate is considered one that neither restrains nor overheats the economy. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a rate increase to 1.5% in December and further policy tightening approximately every quarter.

In September, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda had already signaled a shift in focus: from stimulating inflation after a prolonged period of ultra-loose monetary policy to keeping it close to the target level.

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