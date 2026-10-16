In Tokyo, Japan, the Bank of Japan said there is a risk that core inflation will exceed the central bank's 2% target. Bank Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed the growing importance of keeping price pressures close to this benchmark.

Factors affecting prices and the economy

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Ueda's speech at a meeting of Japanese credit unions was read by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida. Ueda noted that tensions in the Middle East, artificial intelligence-related demand, and exchange rate fluctuations could affect Japan's economy and prices.

According to Ueda, the need to anchor core inflation at around 2% has become more important than before. He also stressed the need to prevent a possible overshoot of the target from harming the economy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next meeting

The statement came ahead of the Bank of Japan's October 29–30 meeting. The regulator is expected to publish updated quarterly forecasts for economic growth and inflation, which market participants will watch for signals on the timing of the next rate hike.

Last month, the Bank of Japan raised its key rate to its highest level in 31 years. The regulator also signaled that it is focused on preventing an excessive acceleration in core inflation, pointing to the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

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