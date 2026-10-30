In Japan, the Bank of Japan announced that from January 2027 it will sell exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a book value of about 860 billion yen per year. At the exchange rate cited by Channel NewsAsia, referring to Reuters, this is about $5.45 billion.

New pace of sales

The central bank decided to sell the ETFs it holds in an amount equivalent to approximately 0.1% of the value of market trading. The Bank of Japan noted that the value of these assets had risen in the stock market.

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The central bank set the annual figure of 860 billion yen based on the book value of the assets. The report also cited an exchange rate of 157.85 yen per US dollar.

Timeframe for selling the assets

According to the Bank of Japan's estimate, the full sale of its ETF portfolio at the new pace will take about 43 years. Previously, the regulator estimated this period at 112 years. The change in the pace of sales is set to take effect in January 2027.

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