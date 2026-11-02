In the eurozone, banks tightened lending standards for businesses and consumers in the third quarter of 2026, while demand for corporate and housing loans declined. This is indicated by the European Central Bank’s October survey, Cyprus Mail reports.

Stricter requirements for borrowers

The net balance of banks reporting tighter approval criteria for loans to enterprises was 9%. This was higher than the 5% that had forecast stricter requirements in the previous survey round. Banks explained this primarily by higher risk assessments and a lower willingness to take risks. Some respondents also cited geopolitical uncertainty and the situation in energy markets.

Standards for household loans for home purchases formally remained unchanged, with the net balance of banks at 0%. At the same time, a net balance of 14% of banks reported tighter requirements for consumer loans and other household lending. The terms of concluded loan agreements became stricter in all categories, mainly due to higher interest rates. Banks also reported an increase in the share of rejected applications, greatest in the consumer lending segment.

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Demand for loans is falling

The net balance of banks reporting a decline in companies’ demand for loans and credit lines was 6%, although they had previously expected growth of 4%. Interest rates were the main factor; weaker demand from small and medium-sized businesses for investment and a shift to alternative funding sources had a smaller impact.

Demand for housing loans declined even more noticeably: a net balance of 27% of banks reported a drop, compared with 15% in the previous quarter. Banks cited high rates, worsening consumer confidence, and expectations regarding the housing market among the reasons. Demand for consumer loans declined to a lesser extent, with a net balance of 2% of banks reporting a decrease.

For the fourth quarter, banks expect a further tightening of standards for business loans, mortgages, and consumer lending. They also forecast another decline in demand for housing loans, with a net balance of 36% of respondents expecting a drop. The survey, conducted from September 21 to October 6, 2026, involved 159 banks.

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