In Italy, major banks and the largest energy companies, which have made significant profits this year, will contribute to the 2027 budget package. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this in Rome on October 12, ANSA English reports.

Company profits

ANSA English notes that banks and energy companies made significant profits specifically this year. The minister spoke about major banks and large energy-sector companies which, according to his statement, are to contribute to the budget package.

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The minister’s response

The statement was made in response to a question about whether the government would ask banks and energy companies to contribute. Giorgetti said that everyone who currently has the ability to do so will contribute. His response concerned the participation of entities capable of joining the 2027 budget package.

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