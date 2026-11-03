In Pakistan, core inflation, calculated excluding volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 7.5% in October. This was the second consecutive monthly slowdown in the indicator after it peaked at 8.8% in August, The Express Tribune reports, citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In cities, core inflation declined to 7.8%, while in rural areas it fell to 7.1%. Overall annual inflation in the country stood at 9.6% in October: 9.5% in cities and 9.8% in rural areas.

Central bank rate

Last week, Pakistan's central bank raised its key rate to 12%, citing the risk that high food and energy prices could affect core inflation. The gap between it and the key rate widened to 4.5 percentage points after the October slowdown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The International Monetary Fund raised its inflation forecast for Pakistan for the current fiscal year to 9.9%. This is above the official target of 8.2%. At the same time, Pakistan's Planning Commission forecasts inflation at 7.5%.

Fuel and food prices

Annual food price growth in cities slowed from 8.1% to 7.8%, while in rural areas it stood at 7.1%. The pace of price growth in the energy group fell to 10.6% in cities and 12.1% in rural areas.

At the same time, gasoline cost 42% more in October than a year earlier, while transport service prices rose by 27%. Electricity tariffs increased by 23%, and motor vehicle taxes rose by 39%. Among food products, onions recorded the largest annual increase, rising by 82%, followed by wheat at 39% and flour at 35%.

Read us on