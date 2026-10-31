Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it had covered 90% of the assets stolen during a $6.3 billion attack on its platform. To cover the losses, the company internally reserved about $6.34 billion of its own funds, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Reserve for users

Binance said it had partially used the Secure Asset Fund for Users, or SAFU, to replenish the assets. This is a $1 billion bitcoin reserve that the company maintains to protect clients in the event of security breaches.

The remaining 10% consists of less liquid tokens. Binance explained that purchasing such assets in the required volume may take more time.

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Reserve verification and withdrawals

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng on Friday described the incident as a “sophisticated attack.” According to him, it involved the use of a compromised laptop and malware designed to erase traces of activity and make tracking and investigation more difficult.

The exchange also said that it took a new snapshot of assets on October 31 at 00:00 GMT as part of its proof-of-reserves procedure. After the full proof is published, holders of BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD and ZEC will be able to verify that their assets are backed at a ratio of at least 1:1. Binance said it plans to restore withdrawal services on Sunday, November 1.

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