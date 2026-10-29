Eurozone businesses report tighter lending conditions — Cyprus Mail

Eurozone companies faced tighter bank lending conditions and higher borrowing costs in the third quarter of 2026. This is indicated by the latest European Central Bank survey on enterprises’ access to finance, Cyprus Mail reports.

The net percentage of companies reporting higher interest rates on bank loans was 46%, compared with 42% in the previous quarter. Among large companies, the net percentage reached 55%, while among small and medium-sized businesses it was 38%.

Higher collateral requirements

Other financing costs, including charges, commissions and fees, also increased: the net percentage of companies reporting this was 27%, although it stood at 31% a quarter earlier. At the same time, a net 14% of enterprises reported stricter collateral requirements, compared with 10% in the previous quarter.

The availability of bank loans deteriorated more than companies’ need for borrowing changed. A net 5% of firms reported a decline in credit availability, compared with 1% a quarter earlier. For small and medium-sized enterprises, this figure was 5%, and for large companies it was 6%.

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Business expectations

At the same time, a net 2% of companies said their need for bank loans had decreased, whereas in the previous quarter a net 2% reported an increase. The indicator of the gap between the need for bank loans and their availability stood at a net 2%, compared with 3% in the previous survey round. A positive value of this indicator means that the availability of financing is deteriorating relative to business needs.

Companies named the general economic outlook as the most important factor limiting access to external financing: a net 31% of respondents cited its negative impact, compared with 29% previously. Enterprises also expect external financing to become less available over the next three months.

The ECB warned that a significant update of the sample makes it difficult to compare individual results, including expectations for selling prices, costs and inflation. The survey was conducted from August 26 to October 2, 2026, among 12,822 enterprises, 93% of which had fewer than 250 employees.

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