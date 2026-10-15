On Thursday, October 15, Bank of Japan board member Junko Koeda said that the central bank should not be overly cautious about raising interest rates.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Koeda linked this position to significant risks of accelerating inflation.

The CNA publication notes that Reuters is the original source of the report.

Timely rate adjustments

According to Koeda, the Bank of Japan should adjust rates in a timely manner, taking into account the current state of the economy and the price situation in the country.

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She spoke of raising and adjusting interest rates as decisions that should be made with consideration for economic and price conditions.

Neutral rate benchmark

Koeda also said that when making such decisions, the central bank should keep in mind the estimated range of the neutral interest rate.

She delivered the speech to business representatives in the city of Kumamoto, located in southern Japan.

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