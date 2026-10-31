Australia’s four largest banks hold nearly $332 billion of customer funds in interest-free accounts. ABC News reports.

As of June, Commonwealth Bank held nearly $122 billion in such accounts. As of March, Westpac held about $82 billion, NAB approximately $67 billion, and ANZ around $61 billion.

Conditions for a higher rate

According to financial product comparison service Canstar, after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest rate increase, Commonwealth Bank, NAB, ANZ and Westpac raised the maximum rates on savings accounts by 0.20 or 0.25 percentage points.

However, the increase applied only to selected savings products and involved strict conditions. In particular, customers had to make regular deposits or comply with withdrawal requirements. If the conditions were not met, the base rate applied, which the banks kept at 0.10%.

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In its 2023 retail deposits study, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found that more than 70% of customers had never met the monthly conditions for receiving the higher rate.

Calls to inform customers

Canstar representative Sally Tindall said banks could more actively warn customers by email or messages at the end of the month if they risked failing to meet the requirements for the bonus rate.

Australian Banking Association CEO Simon Birmingham told ABC News that banks help customers benefit from savings through in-app alerts and messages. According to him, banks paid depositors more than $120 billion in interest during the past financial year.

The regulator’s study also showed that over the past three years, only 16% of consumers had switched savings accounts, while 11% had switched transaction accounts. Western Sydney University Associate Professor Michelle Cull advised regularly reviewing banking products and carefully reading their terms, including taking into account the limited duration of introductory rates.

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