The State Bank of Pakistan has published draft open banking rules for public consultation. The document is intended to promote innovation, strengthen competition and expand access to efficient customer-centric digital financial services, Dawn reports.

Data sharing with customer consent

According to the regulator’s plan, the rules are intended to give customers greater control over their financial data. They provide for the secure sharing of information with user consent, as well as the ability to initiate business payments through authorized third-party service providers.

The draft requires institutions that maintain customer accounts to provide access to data and payment initiation services when customer consent is available. At the same time, they must comply with high standards of security and consumer protection.

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Data protection and access to financing

The State Bank of Pakistan said that customer data obtained under these rules will be stored and processed in Pakistan. An exception is possible if the data are stored or processed by a cloud service provider in accordance with the Framework for Outsourcing to Cloud Service Providers.

The regulator expects open banking to facilitate digital business-to-business payments and consumer-to-business payments. Customer data and transaction histories may also be used for alternative creditworthiness assessments, which is expected to expand access to financing for merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The draft rules contain safeguards for data protection and privacy, cybersecurity, fraud prevention and consumer rights protection. During the consultation, the regulator requested feedback from financial institutions, fintech companies, technology providers, consumer groups, academics and the public.

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