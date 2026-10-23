Private-sector business activity in the eurozone slowed in October due to rising energy costs and a renewed decline in activity in France. The preliminary composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from S&P Global fell to 51.9 points from 53.1 points in September.

The indicator was below expectations

The October reading was the lowest since June and came in weaker than analysts had expected. Experts polled by Reuters had forecast that the index would fall only to 52.7 points, Cyprus Mail reports.

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The 50-point mark separates growth from a contraction in business activity. Therefore, the reading of 51.9 points indicates that the eurozone's private sector continued to grow, but at a slower pace.

The services sector also slowed

The business activity index in the services sector fell from 53.0 points in September to 51.7 points in October. This is the lowest reading in two months. Analysts expected it to decline to 52.5 points, so the actual figure was also weaker than forecast.

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