In California, economists Owen Zidar of Princeton University and Eric Zwick of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business believe that repealing Prop 13 restrictions on property taxes could provide the state with more revenue than the proposed one-time tax on billionaires. Fortune reports this, citing their article in The New York Times.

Restrictions have been in place since 1978

California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978. This law capped property taxes at 1% of assessed value, allowed annual increases of no more than 2%, and provided for reassessment to market value only after a sale or substantial renovation of a property.

After Prop 13 was adopted, the state relied more heavily on income taxes, including taxes on capital gains. California has the most progressive income tax system in the United States, with the top marginal rate at 13.3%. The wealthiest 1% of taxpayers provide up to half of the state's revenue, making the budget dependent on stock market fluctuations.

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Comparison with Texas

According to Zidar and Zwick's estimates, California residential property owners pay an average tax rate of 0.8%, which generated $100 billion for the state in fiscal year 2025. In Texas, the average rate is 2%.

The economists believe that bringing California's tax in line with the Texas rate would more than double total revenue from residential property taxes. They also predict that this could reduce housing prices by about 13%.

At the same time, California voters are soon set to consider Proposition 40. The initiative provides for a one-time tax equivalent to 5% of the assets of residents with wealth exceeding $1 billion. The union promoting the proposal says it could generate $100 billion to offset federal cuts in healthcare spending. Critics warn of a possible negative impact on startups and an outflow of wealthy people from the state.

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