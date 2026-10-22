In New York, United States, the Japanese yen strengthened by 0.51% on currency markets on Thursday, to 157.33 yen per dollar. Investors increased demand for safe-haven assets due to unstable stock markets, high oil prices amid the prolonged war in the Middle East, and doubts about the future profitability of investments in artificial intelligence, Channel NewsAsia reports, which published a Reuters story.

Oil and AI concerns

Brent crude rose to its highest level since May after new Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia. This heightened concerns about an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and possible disruptions to oil supplies from an important export region.

Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets, noted that markets are nervous about artificial intelligence, oil and the situation in France, which has led to some risk aversion among investors. The Swiss franc, also traditionally considered a safe-haven currency, was almost unchanged at 0.824 francs per dollar.

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Pressure on the euro

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of other currencies, rose by 0.14% to 101.82. The euro fell by 0.3% to $1.1198. Concerns about social tensions in France and a deterioration in its fiscal outlook outweighed investors' concerns about AI and increased pressure on the European currency.

The spread between yields on 10-year French and German government bonds reached 177.7 basis points, its highest level since 2011. The pound sterling weakened by 0.18% to $1.337, while the Australian dollar fell by 0.21% to $0.7012. Bitcoin declined by 3.2% to $81,929.

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