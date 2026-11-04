In the United States, stock index futures and Asian markets declined after the first midterm election results emerged, indicating a likely significant success for the Democratic Party. As The National reports, S&P 500 futures lost 1.06%, Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.9%, and Dow Jones futures declined 0.7%.

Market reaction

The US dollar weakened against G10 currencies. At the same time, US government bonds rose in price: the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds fell by seven basis points to 4.89%, according to Bloomberg data.

Andrew Ticehurst, senior strategist at Nomura Holdings, said that early reports and prediction markets indicated a growing probability of a “blue wave” — a major electoral victory for the Democratic Party. According to him, such a scenario is usually negative for the dollar and positive for US government bonds.

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Investors feared that Democratic control of the House of Representatives and stronger positions in Congress could mean tighter regulation and closer oversight of technology sectors, including artificial intelligence companies. Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore, noted that markets are pricing in the possibility of a stronger-than-expected Democratic result, which could lower expectations for further fiscal stimulus.

Decline in Asia

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell by 0.5%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 3.6%, erasing its previous gain of more than 3%. Japan’s Nikkei declined 3.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.22%, and China’s Shanghai SE dropped 0.21%.

Preliminary election results

CNN and CBS projected that Democrats would gain control of the House of Representatives. They needed to take three seats from Republicans for a majority, and early results showed that the party had exceeded this threshold. According to the Associated Press as of 21:45 Washington time, Democrats had 45 projected seats in the Senate, Republicans had 36, while the results of 19 races remained unknown. Democrats need 51 seats for a Senate majority.

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