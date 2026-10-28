The US Federal Reserve is expected not to change interest rates at its meeting on Wednesday, the last one before the congressional midterm elections. If a pause is announced, rates will remain at one of the highest pre-election levels in more than 20 years, The Guardian reports.

Inflation exceeds the target level

Last month, the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2023, citing rising inflation. The central bank's target is 2%, but annual inflation in the United States remained above 3% for most of the year.

In September, inflation rose to 3.7% after standing at 3.4% in August. Interest rates affect the cost of borrowing, including credit cards and mortgages, as well as returns on certain savings accounts. During periods of high inflation, higher rates can slow price growth.

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On the eve of the elections

Donald Trump criticized the September increase and said that interest rates in the United States should be at 1% or lower. Several Fed officials have suggested in recent weeks that a pause is possible, although most Fed economists forecast another increase before the end of the year.

Nicholas Economides, a professor of economics at New York University's Stern School of Business, believes that the proximity of the elections makes radical Fed actions less likely. According to him, rate increases cannot independently eliminate inflation caused by disruptions in the supply of goods and, under such conditions, can slow the economy.

As the publication notes, price growth this year has been largely linked to the war in the Middle East with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. At the beginning of the week, oil prices briefly exceeded $117 per barrel, the highest level in more than six months.

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