In Karachi, Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that the country’s government intends to gradually abolish the super tax. As Dawn reports, the rate of this tax has already been reduced by two percentage points.

Gradual abolition of the tax

According to Langrial, work on the gradual elimination of the super tax has already begun. Speaking to members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), he stressed that the FBR seeks to improve the tax system and facilitate interaction with businesses.

The FBR chief also announced plans to open an agency office at the Kati association. It is to handle the tax issues of industrialists in the Korangi industrial zone. In addition, the FBR plans to expand the work of its support service from Karachi to Sukkur.

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Import and control issues

Langrial said that the agency would consult stakeholders on shortcomings in the raw-material import system. According to a Kati press release, the FBR will also hold meetings to address cross-border trade problems faced by the leather industry.

Separately, he discussed the possibility of introducing a model for the pharmaceutical sector similar to the one used by Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority to make the Track and Trace system more effective. Langrial called on industry and business representatives to cooperate with the FBR in identifying and stopping tax evasion.

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