Fed Chair Warsh did not name timing of next rate hike — NBC News

US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, speaking in Bangkok, Thailand, said the central bank is focused on curbing price growth but did not say when the next interest rate increase could take place. As NBC News reports, he said the US economy is generally moving in line with the Fed's expectations formed at its September meeting.

In September, the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2023. Since then, inflation as measured by the consumer price index has risen to 3.7%. Two inflation reports this week have increased investors' focus on whether the regulator may raise the rate as early as October or postpone the decision until December.

Next Fed meeting

Warsh stressed that the Fed had clearly stated its intention to ensure price stability. At the same time, he gave no signal about the timing of a possible rate decision. His speech was the last public comment by a Fed official before the quiet period, which begins on Saturday and will last until the next meeting on October 27–28.

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Economists and investors are also monitoring core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. Bank of America analysts called the core consumer price index reading the more significant surprise. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk previously noted that rising diesel fuel costs affect the expenses of farmers and carriers, as well as the prices of consumer goods.

AI investments

Warsh also drew attention to the large-scale growth in investment in artificial intelligence technologies in the United States. According to him, this boom, including the expansion of data centers, is an important factor driving up prices. Companies are spending and borrowing significant amounts for servers, memory and other components, while some manufacturers have already raised prices for consumers.

Companies linked to data centers, utilities, chip manufacturing and cloud services may raise between $300 billion and $570 billion on the debt market this year, according to a Vanguard estimate cited in the report. Warsh believes AI can boost productivity and create more prosperity in countries that use it effectively, although the path to this may be difficult. According to him, a Fed working group of external experts will hold public hearings in November on AI's impact on the labor market.

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