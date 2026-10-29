Hong Kong keeps base rate at 4.25% — Channel NewsAsia

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority in China left its base interest rate unchanged at 4.25%. The decision was made after the US Federal Reserve kept its rates at the previous level, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Peg to the US dollar

Hong Kong's monetary policy is closely linked to that of the United States due to the Hong Kong dollar's currency peg to the US dollar. The local currency's exchange rate is maintained within a range of 7.75 to 7.85 Hong Kong dollars per US dollar.

The latest recorded Hong Kong dollar exchange rate was 7.8452 per US dollar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Uncertainty over US rates

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said that further rate adjustments in the United States remain uncertain. They will depend on inflation, labor market conditions and other economic indicators, and may affect the interest rate environment in Hong Kong.

The regulator also noted that the outlook for the Hong Kong dollar and interbank rates may change depending on market interest in carry trade transactions, supply and demand for the Hong Kong currency, activity in capital markets and seasonal factors.

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