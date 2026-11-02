In Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that the authorities are ready to take action in the event of disorderly or excessively speculative movements in the currency market. According to her, Tokyo often coordinates its actions and discusses the situation with Washington.

Coordination with the United States

Katayama stressed that Japan will act in accordance with the joint statement with the US side. She said this ahead of the US midterm elections, which are set to determine control of both chambers of Congress.

As The Japan Times reports, polls and prediction markets indicated that Democrats were likely to gain control of the House of Representatives, while the outcome of the contest for the Senate remained less certain. The publication noted that full Democratic control of Congress could limit US President Donald Trump's fiscal agenda and affect US Treasury yields, the dollar, and the yen exchange rate.

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Yen exchange rate

The minister also said that concerns over the weakness of the Japanese currency are shared by Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. She referred to their conversation during the leaders' summit in September and noted that the market situation had improved compared with the period when the exchange rate exceeded 160 yen per dollar.

On Monday morning in Tokyo, the Japanese currency was trading at around 157.84 yen per dollar. Katayama stressed that it is important for Japanese authorities to prevent excessive volatility, speculative transactions, and disorderly movements in the market.

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