In Japan, investors sold foreign bonds for the fifth consecutive week, marking the longest selling streak in four years. Rising yields on Japanese government bonds are prompting market participants to reconsider asset allocation in favor of the domestic market, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Sales of foreign securities

According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, through October 17 Japanese investors sold foreign long-term bonds on a net basis worth 161.6 billion yen, or about $1.02 billion. This was the smallest weekly sales volume in the current five-week streak. They also sold short-term foreign bills worth 156.9 billion yen.

Over five weeks, net sales of foreign long-term bonds reached approximately 3.43 trillion yen. Since the beginning of the year, they have totaled 5.18 trillion yen, the highest figure for the comparable period since 2022.

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Shift in investment priorities

The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds has risen by more than 80 basis points since the beginning of the year. At the same time, recent demand for safe-haven assets has moved it away from the three-decade high recorded in October.

The pace of foreign securities sales slowed after U.S. Treasury yields declined. The 10-year U.S. government bond yield retreated by about 27 basis points from its 24.5-year high of 5.3645%.

Japanese banks were the main sellers of foreign bonds this year. Life insurance companies, by contrast, said they intended to maintain or increase purchases of domestic bonds in the second half of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought foreign stocks on a net basis worth 128.3 billion yen, while non-residents purchased Japanese long-term bonds for the third consecutive week, totaling 1.45 trillion yen.

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