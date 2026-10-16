In Indonesia, the Jakarta Composite index fell 11.1% on Friday, October 16, after trading resumed. This occurred amid MSCI's launch of a consultation on the possible move of the country from emerging market status to the standalone market category. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the index dropped 8% at the opening of trading, triggering a temporary trading halt.

Consultation on market status

MSCI said it no longer considers Indonesia's continued classification as an emerging market appropriate. The company has launched a consultation on a proposal to reclassify the Indonesian market into the Standalone Market category.

According to MSCI, investors indicated that sufficient progress in the Indonesian stock market had not been observed consistently. The company noted that despite announced reforms, significant concerns remain over problems in market functioning, including suspicions of coordinated trading behavior and a lack of evidence of effective enforcement of compliance with the rules.

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Risk of investment outflows

Earlier this year, MSCI reported investors' concerns over insufficient transparency of share ownership structures and coordinated trading behavior that affected price information. In April, authorities in Jakarta said that reforms had been completed, hoping to avoid a downgrade in the market's status.

The reclassification could force funds tracking MSCI emerging market indices to sell Indonesian assets. MSCI also said that moving Indonesia into the frontier markets category would not reflect the scale of the problems. The Jakarta Composite's decline was the steepest since the beginning of 1998, and the index fell to its lowest level since 2020.

MSCI, headquartered in New York, compiles international indices that investors use as benchmarks for portfolio construction. Its flagship emerging markets index includes 1,200 companies with a combined market capitalization of more than $10 trillion.

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