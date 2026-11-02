In Taiwan, the TAIEX stock index fell by 1,156.50 points, or 2.49%, to 45,211.83 points on Friday. The index dropped below the technical support level of around 45,300 points, corresponding to its 120-day moving average. As Taipei Times reports, the market may also face additional pressure following a sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street.

Decline in the US technology sector

American depositary receipts of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co lost 5.95% on Friday. Amid concerns over significant spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, the NASDAQ Composite fell 2.86%, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declined 7.20%, and the S&P 500 lost 1.8% and dropped below its 100-day moving average.

Shares in Intel and Reddit fell by 29%, while chipmaker SanDisk declined by 13%. Taishin Securities Investment Advisory chief strategist Tony Huang said investor sentiment remains clouded by concerns over major AI spending and the ability of major cloud providers to generate sufficient sales from such investments.

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Non-resident selling and futures

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Taiwanese shares last month, with net sales amounting to NT$994.3 billion, or US$30.61 billion. They reduced investments in, among others, TSMC, MediaTek and Delta Electronics.

TAIEX futures fell by 867 points, or 1.91%, to 44,433 points on Friday, while TSMC futures lost 3.66%. Analysts also cited the US midterm elections and Anthropic PBC's planned initial public offering later this month as factors of uncertainty. Investors will watch whether the index remains above Friday's intraday low of 44,726 points.

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