Major US stock indices rose on Tuesday, October 20, amid a record level in the healthcare sector and falling oil prices. As of 10:31 a.m. Eastern Time, the Dow Jones index gained 1.22% to 52,599.29 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.70% to 7,744.72 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.59% to 26,585.47 points.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the market continued its recovery after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Monday. Last week, technology stocks fell sharply, in particular due to concerns over CoreWeave's debt burden and the cost of financing the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Sector performance

Most companies in the S&P 500 were rising. The healthcare sector gained 1.8%, while the financial sector added 1%. Energy companies led the declines, while Brent crude traded 1.3% lower after reaching a nearly five-month high earlier that day.

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Meta Platforms shares lost about 2%, pulling down the communications services sector. Shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence traded largely unchanged or rose: CoreWeave gained 1.6%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index increased 0.4%.

Corporate reports

Equifax shares rose 9.6% after the company reported third-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations. 3M shares added 5.3%: the company announced an expansion of its data-center partnership with Amazon, issued a warrant to an Amazon subsidiary to purchase more than $521 million worth of 3M shares, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

In contrast, General Motors shares fell 5.3% after it projected annual earnings below analysts' expectations, while Steel Dynamics lost 1% due to third-quarter earnings that fell short of forecasts. Investors were also awaiting quarterly results from SpaceX and Netflix after the market close, as well as reports from Meta Platforms and Tesla scheduled for Wednesday.

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