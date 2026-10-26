On October 26, Indonesia announced new measures to counter possible stock market manipulation. The Indonesia Stock Exchange plans to involve independent members in a committee that compiles a list of stocks with high ownership concentration, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Independent committee members

In addition to representatives of capital market supervisory authorities, the committee is to include Indonesian academics and F. Chapman Taylor as a representative of foreign investors. Taylor was previously a partner at investment company Capital Group and now advises Indonesia’s sovereign fund Danantara.

Hasan Fawzi, head of capital market supervision at the financial regulator, called on the exchange to strengthen its mechanisms and methodology for monitoring trading. This includes detecting unusual transactions, coordinated trading and promptly responding to such cases.

Investigations and account freezes

According to Indonesia Stock Exchange President Director Jeffrey Hendrik, beginning in November, the exchange will launch investigations when it detects possible coordinated trading aimed at manipulating stock prices. It will also be able to freeze the accounts of investors that raise suspicions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previously, the exchange mainly warned investors about unusual market activity in the event of sharp fluctuations in share prices, requested explanations from the company and could later temporarily suspend trading in its securities.

Last week, the exchange also said that from November 2 it would exclude from the main Jakarta index shares of companies with high ownership concentration. The current list includes 80 companies.

Response to the MSCI warning

Earlier in October, MSCI said it could move the Indonesian market to standalone status because of what it considers insufficient measures against coordinated trading and opaque transactions. MSCI currently classifies Indonesia as an emerging market. The warning triggered the country’s largest-ever two-day stock sell-off on October 16 and 19, after which the main index fell to its lowest level since 2020 before subsequently recovering.

Indonesia also extended until June 2027 a rule allowing companies to buy back their own shares without approval by a general meeting of shareholders. At the same time, such transactions must comply with requirements for the minimum free-float shareholding.

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