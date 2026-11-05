Annual inflation in the Philippines reached 7.8% in October, the highest level in 44 months. One of the main factors was high fuel prices amid the conflict in the Middle East, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The new figure exceeded analysts’ forecast of 7.6%. The last time inflation in the country was higher was in February 2023, when it stood at 8.6%.

Rising transport costs

Philippine chief statistician Dennis Mapa said that the key reason for accelerating inflation in October was a 20% increase in transport costs compared with September.

The Philippines depends on oil imports, so rising global energy prices have a significant impact on domestic costs. An additional factor was the decline of the Philippine peso to record lows, which increased the cost of transportation, electricity generation and food delivery.

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Central bank response

Since the beginning of the year, inflation in the Philippines has stood at 5.6%, exceeding the government’s target range of 2% to 4%. Mapa also pointed to risks to food supplies due to the El Niño dry period and further increases in energy commodity prices.

Two weeks before the release of the data, the country’s central bank raised its key rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%. The regulator explained the decision by the need to tighten monetary policy due to broader price pressures and risks of further inflation growth.

Last week, the peso fell to 64 pesos per US dollar. President Ferdinand Marcos urged citizens not to panic and linked the exchange-rate problems to rising oil prices. He said the country has sufficient foreign exchange reserves and tools to protect the peso.

The Philippine economy grew by 2.3% in April–June, the lowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2009, excluding the pandemic years.

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